City's winning coxed four, from left, Alex Hughes, Will Kerry, Tracey Rushton-Thorpe (cox), Jonathan Ibbott and Joshua Seagrave. Photo: Sarah Watson

With over 60 visiting crews and an appearance from special guest Karen Daber, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, racing took place over the 1000 metre lake on both days at City’s Thorpe Meadows base and home rowers collected am outstanding total of 17 wins and 15 second places.

Joshua Seagrave won his first ever race along with his pair partner Bradley Willies. They won the Open pairs event on Saturday by an impressive 16 seconds ahead of Nottingham Trent University.

Seagrave also went on to win the Open Band 3 coxed fours the following day, along with Will Kerry, Jonathan Ibbott, Alex Hughes and cox Tracey Rushton-Thorpe.

Tim Ellis of Peterborough City in action at the club's Jubilee Regatta. Photo: David Lowndes.

Another double winner was Kate Read who joined forces with Linda Dennis to win the Women’s Masters B doubles by 15 seconds ahead of Warwick Boat Club.

She also won the Women’s Masters B singles, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Northwich Rowing Club in a nail-biting final.

Bert Papworth won the Open J16 title by an impressive 21 seconds ahead of Globe Rowing Club.

He also joined forces with Tom Calver, Jack Wakefield-Lilley and Daniel Armstrong to win the Open Band 1 Coxless quads the following day.

A City Rowing Club Masters crew at the Jubilee Regatta. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ella Darrington and Devonne Piccaver won the Women’s J18 doubles convincingly and then joined Alice Dovey and Sophie Pepper (Bewl Bridge Rowing Club) to win the Women’s J18 coxless quads.

Hannah Fitzjohn coxed the victorious J15 quad of Peggy Papworth, Emma Dennis, Emma Calver and Emily Fitzjohn, while James Garfield and James Ryder had no trouble in the Open J16 doubles event, winning the title 41 seconds ahead of Globe Rowing club.

There was further success from City junior boys on Saturday as William Tee and Isaac Malcolm won the Open J14 doubles and Matt Hand won the J18 single.

More wins followed on Sunday, starting with Claire Widdowson and Gina Gould in the Women’s Masters A double.

Anita Carter and Joan Heath won the Women’s masters F doubles while Paul Scutts and Barry McCann won the Masters E doubles.

Ian Palmer and Dave Smith from Leicester Rowing Club won the Open Masters C double.

The last win came from Al Ryder, Jim Burt, Steve Tuck, Rob Dennis, Jim Bichard, Jaish Mahan, Jack Ward, Keith Blackman and cox Ericha K-Pardoe who won the Open Masters E/F eights.

There was also a Peterborough City crew in action at the Metropolitan Regatta over the weekend.

Harriet Drake-Lee and Ellie Cooke competed in the Women’s Doubles Championship event over the 2000 metre course on Dorney Lake.

Out of the 22 doubles competing in their event, they placed 4th in the time trials which qualified them for the A final.