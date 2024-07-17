Success at the double for Deepings Swimming Club youngsters

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
Deepings Swim Club members at the COPs Summer MeetDeepings Swim Club members at the COPs Summer Meet
Deepings Swim Club members at the COPs Summer Meet
​The City of Peterborough Swimming Club summer meet doubled as a Club Championship event for Deepings Swim Club.

​A fantastic 80 personal bests were recorded and 24 county qualifying times (CQT) were achieved.

A number of swimmers were able to achieve multiple CQTs during the meet. Star performer was Olivia King (12) with 4, while Noah Skinner (13), Corey Farley (15), Lottie Jenkinson (14) and Aoife Hickey (10) all achieved 3. Oliver Clarke (11), James Cash (14), Lucy Jenkinson (12) achieved 2 CQTs and Isabella Reynolds (14) and Evie Davies (11) managed 1 apiece.

Oliver Clarke also produced a series of stunning performances in a variety of events over the weekend to come away with 8 medals (5 bronze, 2 silver, and a gold in the 100m breastroke), while Aoife Hickey performed brilliantly to win 4 medals (3 bronze, 1 silver).

Corey Farley won 2 medals (2 silver), as did Noah Skinner (silver and bronze). There were also medals for Eloise Walker (bronze), Lottie Jenkinson (bronze) and Lottie Flatters (bronze).

