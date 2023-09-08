Vadim Tarasenko was in great form for Panthers against Leicester. Photo: David Lowndes,

The Crendon Panthers took both match and aggregate points against the Lions, who needed just one league point from the meeting to overhaul the Witches for the vital fourth place in the table, and who travelled with a comfortable 24-point advantage.

But the current Panthers’ septet is a team on a mission, and one which would have had title potential itself had it come together somewhat sooner.

With Artem Laguta racing to his first maximum for the club, Niels-Kristian Iversen also adding a paid maximum and Vadim Tarasenko supplying the finishing touch in the crucial last race, it was another sensational night at the Showground.

Niels-Kristian Iversen recorded a paid maximum for Panthers against Leicester. Photo: David Lowndes.

Incredibly that 24-point deficit for the Panthers had been halved in the space of three races as they hit the Lions with a triple salvo of three 5-1s in the first three heats, with Laguta and Iversen heading Grand Prix star Max Fricke in Heat 1, whilst Tarasenko and Benjamin Basso both passed Justin Sedgmen in Heat 3.

A fourth 5-1 followed in Heat 6 courtesy of Iversen and Laguta at the expense of Richard Lawson who at that stage was the Lions’ only race winner as the score moved on to 27-9.

Leicester got back into the meeting as Fricke and Lewis Kerr combined to defeat Panthers skipper Chris Harris in Heat 7, but the home side warmed to their task again as Tarasenko and Benjamin Basso raced to a 5-1 over Lawson in Heat 9.

And then a brilliant tenth heat resulted in another 5-1 as Laguta steamed from third to first, and although that move briefly relegated Iversen to third, he was quickly back past Kerr to make it 41-19.

Leicester again mounted a response with a 5-1 from Fricke and Sedgmen, but a brilliant ride by Jordan Jenkins in Heat 12 saw him zoom inside Kerr on the second lap with Tarasenko winning his fourth race of the night.

Heat 13 was shared as Fricke and Lawson packed in behind Laguta, but a thrilling Heat 14 brought the aggregate scores level as Basso held off Kerr for the win, whilst Ben Cook’s late charge for second place was just unsuccessful.

So the aggregate point was all on Heat 15, which was dominated from Laguta from the off whilst Tarasenko found himself chasing the Lions duo.

Had he not made it through, there would have been a Super Heat, but to the delight of the home fans in another big crowd, he made it around Lawson on the third lap for a 4-2 as Panthers hit the 58-point mark after an incredible performance – and left Leicester just short of the 34 they needed.

Manager Rob Lyon said: “The first main focus was to win the meeting to continue this winning run we’ve been on, and that was the main focal point.

“We did make it a point that Leicester needed to get into the play-offs, and to make it right for every team we needed to be out there fighting for every point, and they were all fully aware of the situation.

“If we’d started with this team I think it would have been a play-off team, it would have been a possible championship winning team – but that’s not happened, it’s hindsight and we are where we are. Our focus was to win the majority of our remaining matches with this team, and I think we’ve pretty much done that.

“There’s a great atmosphere and the boys are gelling really well, it’s just such a shame that it’s coming to an end. I’m so pleased for the fans because they’ve turned out in their numbers again, and they saw a great win for the boys along with that added incentive because of Leicester needing the points.

“I do feel for Stewart (Dickson – Leicester manager). It’s tough, I’ve been there a couple of times in those situations before, last-heat deciders like that, and it’s not nice. It’s hard, but you’ve got to get your head around it – it’s sport and you have to get on with it.

“Someone has to win and lose and Ipswich have benefited from that tonight, but it could be somebody else on another day.”

Panthers are back in action on Monday (September 11) in their penultimate fixture of the season when they host Wolverhampton.

PETERBOROUGH 58: Artem Laguta 14+1, Vadim Tarasenko 13, Niels-Kristian Iversen 10+2, Benjamin Basso 8+2, Jordan Jenkins 5+3, Ben Cook 5, Chris Harris 3.