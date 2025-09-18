Star players back at City of Peterborough Hockey Club for a National League campaign, but goal machine is taking a break

Joe Finding (red) has returned to City of Peterborough Hockey Club. Photo David Lowndes.

City of Peterborough’s instant return to National League hockey has been accompanied by the return of some star players.

Matt Goodley, Nathan Foad and Joe Finding all left City following their relegation from the National League at the end of the 2023-24 season and joined higher level Lindum.

But they’ve all come back to Bretton Gate after City ran away with the East Premier Division to book another campaign among the elite. Alex Bickerstaff has also joined the club from Bath University.

City will open their MIdlands Conference season at Banbury on Sunday, but they will have to do without sharpshooting veteran Gareth Andrew, on the field at least, as he will be concentrating on coaching the club.

Other departures are Adam Wilson (retired), Louie Raybould (university) and Nathan Rosario and Brandon Andrews who have moved to Premier League club Beeston.

Matt Porter will continue as City skipper and he will lead his side into battle with some familiar foes. Stourport, University of Nottingham, University of Birmingham, Norwich City, Barford Tigers, Leek, St Albans and Oxford Hawks make up the rest of the Midlands Conference.

City of Peterborough Ladies were relegated into Division One of the East League last season. They start a new season at Norwich City on Saturday with a new captain in Amelie Shepherd, but without star striker Tierney Augustine who is taking a year off from hockey.

Hope Elkins is back after a season away from the sport and other players have been recruited from crack clubs Beeston and Loughborough.

Paul Hillsdon is now chief ladies coach assisted by Ed Walker.

There is a full set of East League fixtures this Saturday with City again fielding 8 men’s teams and 5 ladies teams.

City men 2nds will be up against local rivals March and Long Sutton in Division One North. Spalding, Bourne Deeping, Wisbech and City 3rds are all in Division Two North.