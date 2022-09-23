Star City of Peterborough player from the past is back at Bretton Gate

City of Peterborough skipper Joe Finding.

Ex England international Gareth Andrew, a prolific National League marksman for City and then several top-flight clubs, has been appointed player-coach for the 2022-23 season.

City were relegated into the National Midlands Conference League last season and respected coach Holly Naismith subsequently moved away from the area.

City host Loughborough Town in their opening league game at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm) and the lower standard should come as a relief after some tough seasons in the second tier of English hockey.

“The aim is to consolidate, get back the winning mentality and finish in the top 4,” Andrew said.

"We don’t know much about Loughborough Town, but it will be a tough game, yet we are confident in our own ability and if we play the way I know we can we will come out on top.”

Andrew will be assisted on the coaching front by defender Neil Evans who has returned to the club from Cambridge City. No players have left.

Joe Finding will again skipper the team with Andrew excited by the potential in young midfielders Matt Goodley and Ben Goold.

There is a full East League programme this weekend with City of Peterborough Ladies hosting Old Loughtonians in a a Premier Division game on Saturday (1pm).