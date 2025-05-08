Stanground Tang Soo Do Club celebrate success at the British Championships

Stanground Tang Soo Do Club is celebrating a successful showing at the 2025 British Championships.

But Stanground club star Hussnain earned the prestigious title of Junior Grand Champion – a huge achievement for both him and the club. The success didn’t stop there. Team members Nikki, Callum, Morgana, Rick, Jack, and Ieuan also delivered brilliant performances, with results reflecting their consistent dedication and hard work in training. Led by Master Shazan, a world, European, and national champion with nearly 20 years of teaching experience, the club has grown rapidly since launching in 2018, offering high-quality martial arts training in a friendly, family-style environment. Hussnain is the nephew of Master Shazan. “We’re proud of all our competitors and love seeing the club grow week by week,” said Master Shazan. “Our club is like a family – and we invite your family to join ours.” Classes run every Monday and Wednesday from 6:00–7:30 pm at Stanground Sports Centre and open to anyone aged 7 and over.