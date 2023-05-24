News you can trust since 1948
Stanground Sports win youth league, junior alliance decider on Wednesday, 10-goal Lions force a title play-off

​A pair of 3-2 wins over Thurlby Tigers delivered the Peterborough Youth League Under 18 Division Two title to Stanground Sports.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Action from the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Lewis Lilley, Jack Nicholls and Luke Woodhouse scored the goals at Thurlby with Woodhouse, James Stainsby and Kieran Lewis on target in the home game.

The Under 16 Division One title will be settled this Sunday (10.30am kick off) when top two Stamford AFC and Thorpe Wood Rangers face off at Borderville.

A draw would do for the home side who have a superior goal difference.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

The Under 13 Division One title race was due to be decided by a Wednesday night game between top two Yaxley and Deeping Rangers Claret at Leading Drove (5.30pm).

Yaxley need a point to clinch top spot. A Deeping win would force a play off as goal difference does not apply in Junior Alliance matches.

Deeping missed the chance to move level with Yaxley on Sunday when beaten 4-2 at third-placed Park Farm Pumas for whom Humberto Balodis (2), Charlie Whitty and Dexter Willingham scored.

Flynn Parkhill and Henry Randall scored for Deeping.

Peterborough Lions forced a play-off for the Under 14 Division Two title with Wisbech St Mary by beating Whittlesey 10-0 in their final game.

Marvelous Johnson Osabuoyen and Riley Tether both scored four for Lions with Ly'kyi Thomas-Wright and Brandon Majuru completing the scoring.

A date and venue for the title decider has yet to be announced. It must be played before June 1.

