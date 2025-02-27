Sprightly Spriggs jumps to double national gold at over 70 level, plus big race round-up

Jack Wheatley (left) and Max Roe (right) competed at the UK Indoors Championships in Birmingham.

PANVAC’s ​John Spriggs won Masters Indoor Championship gold medals at Lee Valley in the Over 70s triple jump and long jumps events.

Spriggs achieved a distance of 7.77m in the triple jump & 3.61m in the long jump.

Dave Brown won over 45 800m silver in a time of 2:09.59 while Simon Achurch threw 13.15m for 2nd place in the over 50 shot.

Jim Gillespie placed 5th in the over 60 shot with Dave Knighton 13th in the over 60 1,500m and 14th in the 800m.

**Seb Beedell just missed out on a national medal when finishing 4th in the English Cross Country Championship at Parliament Hill Fields. ​

The PANVAC ace was in a group of four athletes who pulled away from the field on the muddy London course. In an exciting finish he crossed the line just nine seconds behind the winner and five seconds outside the medals.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot enjoyed a good run in the senior ladies race finishing 101st in an 830-strong field. PANVAC athletes also competed with Hannah Knight placed 145th with Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough 447th. Kerry Goymour of Helpston finished 453rd.

PANVAC’s Elizabeth Eames was the 86th junior woman, while Rebekah Clough was the 197th under 17 girl with sister Sarah 283rd under 15 girl.

In the senior men's race Dan Holland of Yaxley finished 983rd with PANVAC’s Oliver Mason 1,052nd & Tim Clough 1,693rd.

**Jack Wheatley and Max Roe were both in 60m Hurdles action at the UK Indoors Championship in Birmingham.

The PANVAC pair did not make it out of the heats, but Wheatley was rewarded with an 8.49 personal best (PB) while Roe clocked 9.02.

**Werrington Joggers were out in force at a windy Leicestershire Half Marathon in Loughborough.

Richard Gammon was their fastest man finishing as 8th over 55 in a time of 1:36.47.

Katy Chan was the quickest Werrington lady placing 31st with a 1:42.59 clocking.

Roger Sayer ran a time of 2:00.27 to finish as 1st over 70.

**PANVAC’s Alex Gibbs finished 40th in the Battersea Park 10k with a time of 31:23. This was his quickest run over the distance since 2022.

**Dave Knighton, also of PANVAC ran a 5:42.96 mile at a Lee Valley indoor meeting.

**Dan Lewis of PANVAC finished 25th in the Inter Services Cross Country Championship at RAF Halton.

Lewis was representing the RAF, as was Helpston’s Steve Robinson who finished 33rd.