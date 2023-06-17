News you can trust since 1948
Sponsor sets up elite sessions for young hockey stars

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club have launched the ‘Frank Bothamley Elite Development Programme’, an initiative designed to provide top young players with intensive training and improvement during the summer.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Attendees at the City of Peterborough training camp for elite young players. Photo: David Lowndes.Attendees at the City of Peterborough training camp for elite young players. Photo: David Lowndes.
​The programme will be run over 10 sessions and will be provided free of charge to selected players aged between 14-25.

Coaching will be led by the Hockey 4 U Academy run by Neil Evans (ex-National League player) and Gareth Andrew (ex-England international and current City of Peterborough player-coach).

"We are thrilled to launch the Elite Development Programme and provide young players with the opportunity to accelerate their development and reach their full potential," said a City of Peterborough spokesperson. "Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Frank Bothamley, we are able to provide this programme free of charge.”

Tthe sessions are also sponsored by Eleven Hockey, a supplier of innovative hockey sticks and equipment.

Most Popular

It’s hoped the summer training sessions will run for several seasons.

For more information on the programme and City of Peterborough Hockey Club, visit their website or contact them directly.

Contact: City of Peterborough Hockey Club Address: Bretton Gate, Peterborough, PE3 9UZ. Email: [email protected] Website: www.peterborough-hockey.co.uk.

Eleven Hockey https://www.e11hockey.com/

Hockey 4U Academy http://hockey4uacademy.co.uk.