Speedy spouses in Master-ful form for Peterborough Nene Valley Athletic Club again, plus a results round-up

Claire and Julian Smith.

Smith scored maximum points in the latest meeting at Corby, winning her 100 and 400m races. Husband Julian Smith completed the same double and was just outside his season’s best when clocking 12.7 in the over 50s 100m.

The speedy spouses were so far ahead in the other races they won them at a canter.

Both the ladies and the men won the fixture, with the ladies totally dominant on the track. Alison Dunphy won the over 50s 100m and then went on to clock 5:46.8 for a comfortable 1,500m win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Rainbow.

PANVAC Ladies made a clean sweep of the 400m races with Kay Gibson first over 50, and Judith Jacobs running 87.2 in the over 60 race.

Jacobs also won the 100m to make it three wins out of three for PANVAC in that event as well. Jacobs also won the javelin for good measure.

Elisabeth Sennit-Clough ran 5:35.0 to win the over 35s 1,500m and there were shot put wins for Andrea Jenkins and Sally Pusey. Jenkins also won the over 35s javelin.

The men remain unbeaten in the league, and the foundations were laid on the track where Dave Brown eased to victory in the over 35s 400m with a time of 52.8.

Phil Martin ran 4:16.4 for a comfortable win in the over 35s 1,500m. Dave Knighton was first in the over 50s race.

James McDonald continued his walking winning streak in the 2km event, while Karl Eve pulled off an over 50s shot and javelin double. The dependable Simon Achurch won the over 35s shot.

**A number of club youngsters travelled to Loughborough for an Open meeting.

Alexa Boole ran a 100m personal best (PB) of 13.48 when finishing second in the senior ladies race. Boole also clocked 45.61 in the 300m.

Under 20 Holly Aslin just missed out on a PB with a time of 12.92 in the 100m, but younger brother Max won his 100m with a new PB of 11.79.

Archie Rainbow impressed with a 1:55.16 800m as did Niamh Rushton when finishing runner up in the 400m with a 63.72 clocking.

Under 15 Meghan McGarry-Cornwell was within one second of her PB with a 45.66 300m.

**Several Yaxley Runners decamped to Northamptonshire to compete in the Wellingborough five mile road race.

Darren Wells led the charge, coming home 13th in a time of 29:26 with Darren Hillier two places and 15 seconds further back.Michael Branston squeezed into the top 20 with a 30:26 clocking while Hugh Burton placed 41st in 32.29.

Abi Branston with a time 34.35 was the leading Yaxley lady, finishing as 10th lady overall. Branston was beaten by PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennit-Clough who crossed the line as 8th lady 13 seconds up on her Yaxley rival.

Sennit-Clough’s husband Tim was a little further back, finishing 64th in 35.25. Eye’s Roy Young was nine seconds further back in 66th position.

**PANVAC’s Mark Popple finished 30th in Sunday’s London Landmarks Half Marathon in a time of 1:20.04.