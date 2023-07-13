Speedy COPs excel on the open water

From the left, Annabelle Kett, Ruby Brace and Molly Burrows.

​Not only was this a regional competition, but also a county level one.

At regional level COPs members won six silver medals and one bronze medal.

And at county level COPs stars collected nine gold medals, seven silver medals and two bronze medals.

From the left, Matilda Stokes, Lexia Smith, Amélie Stevenson.

Daniel Moyes, Charlie Rehus and Annabelle Kett also performed well enough to qualify for national finals.

Rehus won two gold medals. The other COPs gold medalists were Lewis Borngognoni, Josh Coles, Lexia Smith, Emma Cushion, Moyes, Annabelle Kett, and Ruby Brace.

​MEDAL WINNERS

Regional

Charlie Rehus.

1K: 11-12 - Lewis Borgognoni, Silver; 11-12 - Lexia Smith, silver; 11-12 - Amelie Stevenson, bronze.

2K: 13 - Emma Cushion, silver.

3K: 14 - Annabelle Kett, silver.

5K: 13-14 - Charlie Rehus, silver; 17-19 – Daniel Moyes, silver.

​County

1k: 11-12 – Lewis Borngognoni, gold; Amelie Stevenson, silver; Matilda Stokes, bronze; 14-15 – Josh Coles, gold.

2km: 11-12 - Emma Cushion, gold, Lexia Smith, gold, Freya Gyseling, silver; 13- 14 - George Heather, silver.

3km: 13-14 - Charlie Rehus, gold, Annabelle Kett, gold, Molly Burrows, silver; 15-16 - Ruby Brace, gold; 17-19 - Jaia Bul, silver.

5km: 13-14 - Charlie Rehus, gold; 17-19 - Daniel Moyes, gold, Kirtan Uttaker, silver, Jemima Tunes, silver.

​COPs head coach Ben Negus said: “This event was both a great experience for our first-time open water competitors in terms of experience and exposure, but also a great event in terms of performances.

"Seven regional medals and 18 county medals from a team of 19 swimmers is a storming effort and it’s great to have a fresh group of members stamping their swimming abilities on the open water scene.