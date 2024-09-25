Sparrow topped the poll in snooker legends event at the Conservative Club
Paul Sparrow defeated travel partner Courtney Symonds 2-1 in the final of snooker's Masters Cup at the Conservative Club to win his first Legends Tour event.
But there were also good performances from local players Steve Martin and Vaughan Lutkin who had encouraging runs to the last eight, with the latter knocking out defending champion Jamie Turner in the second round.
But Sparrow, from Ipswich, pocketed the £375 top prize, as well as securing the £20 highest break for an excellent 108.
The winner won all five of his matches in deciding frames.
He also beat Richard Apperley, Gary Norman, former professional Gary Skipworth and Richard Jones.