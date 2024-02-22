Spalding man beat veteran in a classic snooker final at the Conservative Club

​He beat former professional Graham Cripsey 2-1 in the final on the final black to lift the Tony Gregory Trophy and pocket the £400 first prize.

Green battled his way past Nottingham's Bash Maqsood 3-1 in the opening round, before securing deciding frame victories over Russell Huxter and Darren Bampkin en route to the final.

Cripsey, who is the Legends Tour's oldest ever finalist at the age of 69, used all his experience to edge past city cueman Steve Martin 3-2 on the black in his first round match.

The veteran then scored wins over Chesterfield's Benji Buckley and tournament favourite Josh Thomond from Warrington, both by 2-1 scorelines to reach the title match.

Gary Skipworth claimed the highest break prize with a run of 77.

The trophy was named in memory of Peterborough snooker player Tony Gregory, who passed away due to cancer in December last year, aged 70.