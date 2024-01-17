Sophie shines to give City of Peterborough Ladies hope

​City of Peterborough Ladies lifted themselves off the bottom of the East Premier Division with a vital 4-0 win against Blueharts at Bretton Gate.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough Ladies 1sts (red) v Blueharts at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It's just the second win of the season for City who have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding relegation.

They had lost their previous seven top-flight games, but two goals from Sophie Watts and one apiece from Tierney Augustine and Jemima Dodd saw off their mid-table opponents.

City needed a boost as they have a tough task this Saturday at second-placed Bishop’s Stortford.

City 4ths were also East League winners as they pipped bottom club Kettering 2-1 with goals from Annie Mott and Millie Hawkins.

Second-placed City men’s seconds dropped eight points adrift of leaders Pelicans in East Division One North after a 4-4 draw with Cambridge South.

Teenager Cole Bowtell scored twice for City with Tom Grimshaw and Henry Ricketts also on target.

Spalding beat Cambridge University seconds 4-2 and are sixth.

Second-placed Long Sutton beat Bourne Deeping 6-1 in Division Two North.

Josh Fyson scored twice for Sutton with Chris Burden claiming the Bourne Deeping goal.

City of Peterborough thirds beat their own fourth team 5-1. Veteran Gary Hales bagged the consolation goal, while Kunal Patel and Oscar Sadicot were excellent for the winners

Archie Mahan bagged a hat-trick on his debut for City of Peterborough Under 14s in a 5-3 win at Bedford.

Oliver Drake and Ewan Fletcher also scored.

Other selected results…

Men: City of P’boro 6ths 2 (Humphries, Hicks), Cambridge Nomads 3; City of P’boro 7ths 2 (Martin 2), Kettering 5.

Ladies: City of P’boro 2nds 0, Kettering 0.