Solid start for Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman who goes for European Championship gold twice over the weekend
There was more British men’s gymnastics success in the European Championships in Munich, but not from Gunthorpe’s Jake Jarman this time.
Jarman finished eighth in the all-round individual competition – one of his four gold medal winning events at the Commonwealth Games – but he took pleasure in teammate Joe Fraser becoming the first GB male to win this particular title.
Jarman. who was the second-highest finishing GB player, said: “We all support each other really well – it was daunting coming into the team at first, but to just be part of it and work so well with the other guys is special. We know each other really well and get on outside of the gym as well.“To be able to compete with mates, something we don’t get to experience it often, and to have that team camaraderie means we are able to put out an amazing performance means. I can’t wait for the team finals.”
Those team finals take place on Saturday and GB will be favourites for gold after qualifying in first place.
Jarman also qualified for the individual floor final in fourth place. That final takes place on Sunday.
The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website