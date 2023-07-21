Soaraway success for Dan at racketball

Dan Soar (left) with Chris Reeves.

​Peterborough Town’s Dan Soar won the over 40 age group at the National Racketball Championships at Birmingham Egbaston Priory Club.

He beat Alexis Smith, who won a big tournament at Bretton Gate recently when Soar was on holiday, in straight sets 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

Soar last played in the British Championships when he won the over 35 competition.

Soar was a county champion squash player before switching to racketball. His father Robin made a similar move, but bowed out in the first round of the Over 75 event in Birmingham.