Soaraway success for Dan at racketball
Peterborough Town’s Dan Soar won the over 40 age group at the National Racketball Championships at Birmingham Egbaston Priory Club.
He beat Alexis Smith, who won a big tournament at Bretton Gate recently when Soar was on holiday, in straight sets 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.
Soar last played in the British Championships when he won the over 35 competition.
Soar was a county champion squash player before switching to racketball. His father Robin made a similar move, but bowed out in the first round of the Over 75 event in Birmingham.
Soar junior has had a good year so far. He won the Cambs County Racketball doubles with Town teammate Callum McGurk and the Cambs County Squash Doubles title with Chris Reeves.