News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Soaraway success for Dan at racketball

​The city’s leading racketball star is now a double British champion.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Dan Soar (left) with Chris Reeves.Dan Soar (left) with Chris Reeves.
Dan Soar (left) with Chris Reeves.

​Peterborough Town’s Dan Soar won the over 40 age group at the National Racketball Championships at Birmingham Egbaston Priory Club.

He beat Alexis Smith, who won a big tournament at Bretton Gate recently when Soar was on holiday, in straight sets 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Soar last played in the British Championships when he won the over 35 competition.

Soar was a county champion squash player before switching to racketball. His father Robin made a similar move, but bowed out in the first round of the Over 75 event in Birmingham.

Most Popular

Soar junior has had a good year so far. He won the Cambs County Racketball doubles with Town teammate Callum McGurk and the Cambs County Squash Doubles title with Chris Reeves.