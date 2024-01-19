News you can trust since 1948
Snooker stars team up to chase a bumper first prize at the Court Club

​Top class snooker returns to the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday with the Market Cobbler Legends Team Cup.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 14:31 GMT
​Reigning pairs champions Jim Howe and Jamie Turner.​Reigning pairs champions Jim Howe and Jamie Turner.
​Sixteen players will randomly team up into pairs and are then placed into two groups, with the top two from each progressing through to the semi-final stage.

The eventual winners will pick up a £400 first prize.

The format sees one point offered for a singles frame win and two points for the doubles.

Should the scores be level in the knock-out phase, a blue ball shoot-out will determine the winners.

It promises to be an entertaining day of action, with serial champion Mark Gray debuting in the event alongside Newmarket's Tom Parry, with local stars Sam Boome, Steve Singh, Vaughan Lutkin and Steve Martin all taking part.

Last year's tournament was won by Jamie Turner and Jim Howe.