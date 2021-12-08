Smart Alex was a two-time winner at the City of Peterborough Tennis Club Championships, three-set thrillers for the youngsters
Alex Parker was a two-time winner at the City of Peterborough Tennis Club Championships at Bretton Gate.
Parker beat James Lewis in straight sets in the mens singles final before teaming up with Anna De Trojan to beat Holly and Kevin Eccles comfortably in the mixed doubles decider.
Parker did lose in the men’s doubles final with partner George Green as they went down to Laurence Maynard and Lewis.
Holly Eccles was also beaten in the ladies singles final by Pippa Callow.
Junior events were won by Louis Luckhoo-Anderson (under 18s) and Arjun Madhaven (under 14s) in the only two finals that went to three sets.
Final results
Mens Singles: Alex Parker bt James Lewis 6-1, 7-6 (2)
Mens Singles Plate: Wayne Humphreys beat Junior Agboola 6-2, 6-0.
Ladies Singles: Pippa Callow bt Holly Eccles 6-1, 6-1.
Ladies Singles Plate: Harsha bt Bex Wycherley 6-2, 6-0,
Mens Doubles: James Lewis & Laurence Maynard bt George Green & Alex Parker 7-5, 6-2.
Mens Doubles Plate: Joseph Zachary-Abad & Adarsh Ramsesh bt Matt Watchorn & Simon Youngs 7-5, 6-0.
Ladies Doubles: Suzanne Digby & Nicky Keir bt Bex Wycherley &Holly Eccles 6-1, 6-1.
Ladies Doubles Plate: Amy Miller-Fox & Alison Hurford bt Louise Fisher & Denise McGinchey 6-2,6-4.
Mixed Doubles: Anna De Trojan & Alex Parker bt Holly Eccles & Kevin Eccles 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles Plate: Richard Briggs & Pippa Callow bt Eesa Najib & Shayne Swinscoe 6-0.6-0.
Under 14 Mixed Singles: Arjun Madhaven bt Josh Tudose 6-0, 6-7(6), 10-5.
Under 18 Mixed Singles: Louis Luckhoo Anderson bt Hilton Harrison-Smith 5-7, 7-6 (4),10-3