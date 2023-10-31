News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Slow progress at talks to save Peterborough speedway

​The Peterborough Telegraph understands talks between a six-man consortium committed to saving speedway in Peterborough and Peterborough Panthers owner Keith Chapman are ongoing, but progress has been slow.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Michael TomalinMichael Tomalin
Michael Tomalin

​The consortium can’t step up their efforts to keep speedway at the Showground until they have purchased the city-based club.

A planning application – heavily opposed by sporting bodies and local MPs – has been made for a housing development to be built on the land currently used by the speedway club.

The six-man consortium is Carl Johnson, Michael Tomalin, Mick Bratley, Andy Fairchild and Dave and Josh Hewitt.

Speedway has taken place at the Showground for the last 53 years.

Related topics:PeterboroughKeith ChapmanPeterborough TelegraphPeterborough PanthersShowgroundMPsMichael Tomalin