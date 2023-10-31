Slow progress at talks to save Peterborough speedway
The consortium can’t step up their efforts to keep speedway at the Showground until they have purchased the city-based club.
A planning application – heavily opposed by sporting bodies and local MPs – has been made for a housing development to be built on the land currently used by the speedway club.
The six-man consortium is Carl Johnson, Michael Tomalin, Mick Bratley, Andy Fairchild and Dave and Josh Hewitt.
Speedway has taken place at the Showground for the last 53 years.