Slick students too strong for City of Peterborough Hockey Club

Ben Goold (red) in action from City of Peterborough against Nottingham University at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

The slick students were 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes and threatening to run riot.

But, to their credit City, dug in against the side riding high in second place and didn’t concede again until the final 10 minutes when the visitors ran in two late goals to seal a 5-1 win,

City did briefly threaten a comeback when Joe Finding converted a penalty flick following a foul on tricky Alex Boxall to make it 3-1 with 20 minutes to go.

City of Peterborough goalkeeper Cameron Goodey is up against two Nottingham University forwards. Photo: David Lowndes.

A couple of City short corners came and went before the university team eased to a deserved success.

The result kept City in the drop zone, but the match between the only other relegation candidates, Sheffield Hallam and Deeside Ramblers, was postponed.

City. who are a point from safety, face a daunting trip to unbeaten leaders Loughborough Students next Sunday (February 27).

**City of Peterborough Ladies claimed a thrilling England Tier Two competition success against East Premier Division rivals Norwich City at Bretton Gate.

Action from City of Peterborough v Nottingham University (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

A goal from skipper Tierney Augustine was enough to secure a 1-1 draw against crack opposition so forcing the match into a penalty shootout.