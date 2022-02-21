Slick students too strong for City of Peterborough Hockey Club
A slow start cost City of Peterborough in their National League Division One clash with Nottingham University at Bretton Gate yesterday (February 20).
The slick students were 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes and threatening to run riot.
But, to their credit City, dug in against the side riding high in second place and didn’t concede again until the final 10 minutes when the visitors ran in two late goals to seal a 5-1 win,
City did briefly threaten a comeback when Joe Finding converted a penalty flick following a foul on tricky Alex Boxall to make it 3-1 with 20 minutes to go.
A couple of City short corners came and went before the university team eased to a deserved success.
The result kept City in the drop zone, but the match between the only other relegation candidates, Sheffield Hallam and Deeside Ramblers, was postponed.
City. who are a point from safety, face a daunting trip to unbeaten leaders Loughborough Students next Sunday (February 27).
**City of Peterborough Ladies claimed a thrilling England Tier Two competition success against East Premier Division rivals Norwich City at Bretton Gate.
A goal from skipper Tierney Augustine was enough to secure a 1-1 draw against crack opposition so forcing the match into a penalty shootout.
And after a nerve-jangling barrage of 15 strokes it was City who emerged victorious 8-7. Goalkeeper Charlotte Exton sealed the win with a fantastic save.