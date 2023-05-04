Six personal bests and two finals for young Deepings Swimming Club skipper

Jacob Briers at the Long Course Youth Championships in Derby.

​Briers was the only Deepings member to qualify for the prestigious competition which was contested by over 700 swimmers.

Briers qualified for eight events in the 15yrs age group and made finals in two, the 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

In the 200m breaststroke final, Jacob put in four solid lengths against tough competition to finish eighth, just outside his PB.

He saved his best performance for his final race of the weekend. Having entered the 200m butterfly final seeded eighth after swimming a PB in the heats of 2:40.95, Briers smashed that mark by more than seven seconds to come sixth in 2:33.35.

Briers also sliced two seconds off his 50m breaststroke time to finish 16th in 35.26, missing out on the final by just three-tenths of a second, while in the 100m butterfly, he dropped four seconds to touch home in 1:08.26 for 18th place.

In the 100m breaststroke, a strong first length helped pull him to another personal best of 1:19.43 for a 12th place finish.

Briers shaved 1.5 seconds off his 200m freestyle PB, but registered his lowest position of 25th, but, he enjoyed a stronger 400m freestyle to achieve a five-second PB of 4:46.72, again finishing 12th,