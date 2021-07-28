Six of the best from Jacob as Deepings Swimming Club excel in Sheffield

Deepings Swimming club youngsters in Sheffield.

The 13 year-old won three breaststroke races, two butterfly races and a backstroke event, all in personal best (PB) times, including an impressive 39.07 in the 50m breaststroke. He also claimed silver in the 200mindividual medley (IM).

Sadie Hunter (13) gained Deepings’ other gold medal at the meeting just edging out clubmate Holly Roffe (13) in the 200m butterfly. Sadie took 10 seconds off her personal best to finish in 2:45.86 with Holly improving her best time by 12 seconds to 2:46.04.

Sadie also picked up a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly, while Joe Black (11) took bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deepings finished an excellent ninth of 20 clubs in the ‘Top Club’ table.

Several swimmers narrowly missed the podium but almost all came away with personal bests.

Maddie Taylor knocked a massive 22 seconds off her previous 200IM best, which she set just a month earlier in a short course pool, to finish seventh. She also narrowly missed out on bronze in the 100m butterfly, finishing fourth.

Five PBs in freestyle, backstroke and IM events marked an excellent day of swimming for Ella Gerrard (14) with her best placing in the 100m freestyle where she came fifth.

In her first long course meet, Samantha Munro (12) placed sixth in the 200m freestyle, fifth in the 50m freestyle and fifth in 200IM. Older sister Jemma (13) also impressed with a string of personal bests, including in the 200m backstroke where she placed eighth.

Sixteen-year-old Harry Cardell, competing in the 17/O age group, narrowly missed going under one minute in the 100m freestyle for the first time, clocking 1:00.48, but did swim his first sub 30-second 50m butterfly with a powerful 29.83.

Also catching the eye were Harry Newman, with a new 50m breaststroke PB, and Robyn Gerrard (15), who swam a new PB to come sixth in the 200m backstroke.

Jack Bell, in his first long course competition, came a creditable eighth in the 200IM, and fifth in the 100m backstroke, just beating teammate Antony Hall, who came sixth. Antony improved his placing in the 200m freestyle with fifth.

Masters swimmer George Shaw, aged 24, rolled back the years to come close to his PB in both the 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke.

Sixteen-year-old national swimmer Olivia Hunter, ageing up to compete in the 17/O age group, had a trio of excellent swims in the butterfly events, coming 7th in the 50m, 6th in the 100m and 5th in the 200m, all close to her personal bests.