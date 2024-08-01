Lawson Capes in action in Birmingham last weekend.

​Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletic Club star Lawson Capes won his sixth consecutive English Athletics national shot put title at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last weekend.

Bourne Grammar School student ​Capes won the under 17 title with a throw of 17.62m, and then had a go at the discus in which he won bronze with a huge personal best of 51.06m in a highly competitive event.

That makes it a 100% win rate in all title championships for the rapidly emerging superstar this season.

According to the ‘Power of 10’ website Capes has won 14 of 17 events he’s contested this season. He’s also finished second twice and third once.

His wins include the English Schools Championships, age group English Open Championships and County Championships.

Capes will now rest before taking part in another international competition at the end of August.

If anyone can help the youngest member of the Capes shot put dynasty – grandfather Geoff was a GB Olympian – with sponsorship as he travels around Europe seeking the standard of competition he needs to push himself further please e-mail his father Lawson at [email protected].

PANVAC’s Louis Hemmings was also in action at Birmingham finishing 5th in the under 15 3,000m with a time of 9:19.11.

BRITISH MASTERS

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC veteran athletes returned from the British Masters Athletics Championship at Derby over the weekend with enough gold, silver and bronze to sink a small ship.

Andrea Jenkins led the way winning gold in the over 45 discus and weighted throw. She won her discus gold with a throw of 31.18m.

Simon Achurch competed in five events and won five medals. He picked up over 45 discus silver with a distance of 33.45 along with weighted throw silver and javelin, hammer and shot bronze.

Kevin Bates won over 70 shot put silver with an 11.21m throw. He placed 6th in the weighted throw and 7th in the hammer.

The over 55 400m silver medal went to Julian Smith with a time of 57.4. Smith placed 5th in the 200m with Sean Reidy clocking 53.89 for his over 50 400m bronze medal.

Wendy Day was just outside the medals finishing 4th in the over 50 400m with a time of 73:14.

John Spriggs was also close to the medals placing 4th in both the over 70’s triple and long jumps.

Tim Needham had a slightly frustrating weekend finishing 5th in the over 70’s hammer, discus and weighted throw, while Dave Knighton placed 7th in the over 60 1,500m.