Hannah May Anderson is flanked by Police Club coaches Vicki and Chris Baker.

The Haringey BoxCup is Europe’s largest amateur boxing event, which takes place over three consecutive days at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

Shae Gowler and Hannah May Anderson were the Police medalists, while Sonny McElligott was also in action for the club and performed well.

Gowler (17) delivered a huge performance to beat 19 year-old three-time Irish champion and European Championship competitor Blaine Fitzgerald from Docklands BC in his semi-final.

Shae Gowler at Alexandra Palace.

This was a classy and technical performance by Gowler to claim a quality scalp.

in the final the city teenager faced another high-class operator from Hoddesdon ABC in Ethan White and, while he fought commendably, he came up just short.

Gowler was however hampered by an injury picked up in his previous bout 24 hours earlier.

Police head coach Chris Baker said: “Shae was nursing an injured right hand from his semi-final bout, but still ploughed on like the gladiator he is.

"I’m sure if injury free this would have been a different result.

"It really was a very close competitive bout against one of the best lads in the country and Shae showed he is up there amongst the elites, boxing up a year, and he will be back aiming for gold next year.”

Anderson (19) also boxed twice.

In the semi-finals she was on fire against seasoned Swedish international and MMA star Ellenor Sundqvist from Djurgardens IF Boxing Club at 54kg.

Anderson absolutely dominated all three rounds with devastating long power shots, which just wouldn’t allow her opponent to use her tough inside work.

The Police boxer moved well and powerful shots regularly found their target.

The final was a different bout though, against a tough fighter from Wimborne ABC, Sophie Moran.

Anderson just couldn’t find her range or rhythm and allowed Moran to dominate and claim a well-earned points win.

There was no disgrace in defeat for a promising young boxer.

Baker added: “This was a massive learning contest for Hannah May, something we can improve on for her next box cup in Scotland in July.”

Sonny McElligott fought a very tough lad called Alex Zendra in his semi-final from Finchley ABC and lost on points.

Baker said: “Sonny had been working so hard all season and his performance was strong and competitive showing that he deserved to be in such a huge tournament.

"I was proud of the performances from the team. To come away with two silver medals from a prestigious event is a fantastic achievement.”

Police fighters will be in action next weekend in Ireland at the Monkstown BoxCup.