Silver for Roxy as Hollie and Sophie win double bronze for Hicks in Telford
Teams from all over the world took part, but local stars more than held their own.
There was a second place finish for Roxy Briggs (girls under 8, over 30kg points).
And third-place finishes were achieved by Oliver Profitt (boys 15-17 under 55kg points), Hollie Brook (girls 9-11 under 50kg points & open hand, musical kata), Sophie Hicks (girls 12-14, over 60kg points & weapons musical kata), Harlee Hooker (boys, 12-14, under 45kg, points).
Profitt was particularly impressive as he was at the bottom end of his age category and Hicks competed against five German internationals.
Joshua Leonard didn’t pick up a medal, but he was named the club’s fighter of the day for some explosive displays.