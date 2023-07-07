Michael Gash/Luke Steele and Jimmy Dean will face off in the second game of the season.

In general, it is a tough start as Peterborough Sports face Scarborough, Spennymoor, Alfreton and Brackley in the opening month, all of whom finished in the top ten last season.

Scarborough at home will be the opening fixture for Sports on August 5 and will give the club the chance to show off all of the ground improvements that have taken place at the Bee Arena over the summer.

The first away game is the tricky trip to face heavy title favourites Scunthorpe United, managed by Dean on September 12. He has already made a glut of signings with experience of higher levels and will be planning on restoring the club’s National League status at the first time of asking.

Michael Gash and Luke Steele's side have lost their closest geographical rivals in Kettering Town but face both nearby King’s Lynn and Boston United at home in November, on the 4th and 14th respectively. Sports travel to King’s Lynn on April 13 and Boston on March 29.

The club has been paired with Bishops Stortford for the festive fixtures and travel on Boxing Day before hosting on New Year’s Day.

Jimmy Dean will make his return to Sports on January 27.

Sports have got away reasonably lightly with midweek away trips. The only scheduled are Alfreton away on August 15, Buxton away on October 24 before longer treks to Gloucester on November 21 and Curzon Ashton on February 20.

The worst midweek trip is likely to be to South Shields on December 16.

Sports end the season at home to Chorley on April 20 having faced King’s Lynn away the previous week.

AUGUST

Sat 5 SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC H

Sat 12 Scunthorpe United A

Tue 15 Alfreton Town A

Sat 19 SPENNYMOOR TOWN H

Sat 26 Hereford FC A

Mo 28 BRACKLEY TOWN H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 Rushall Olympic A

Tue 5 CURZON ASHTON H

Sat 9 Tamworth A

Sat 23 SOUTH SHIELDS H

OCTOBER

Sat 7 Chester FC A

Sat 14 BANBURY UNITED H

Sat 21 SOUTHPORT H

Tue 24 Buxton A

Sat 28 Warrington Town A

NOVEMBER

Sat 4 KING’S LYNN H

Tue 7 DARLINGTON H

Sat 11 Chorley A

Tue 14 BOSTON UNITED H

Tue 21 Gloucester City A

Sat 25 Blyth Spartans A

DECEMBER

Sat 2 FARSLEY CELTIC H

Sat 16 South Shields A

Sat 23 TAMWORTH H

Tue 26 Bishops Stortford A

JANUARY

Mon 1 BISHOPS STORTFORD H

Sat 6 Banbury United A

Sat 13 CHESTER FC H

Sat 20 Scarborough Athletic A

Tue 23 ALFRETON TOWN H

Sat 27 SCUNTHORPE UNITED H

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 Spennymoor Town A

Sat 10 HEREFORD FCH

Sat 17 Brackley Town A

Tue 20 Curzon Ashton A

Sat 24 RUSHALL OLYMPIC H

MARCH

Sat 2 Southport A

Sat 9 WARRINGTON TOWN H

Tue 12 BUXTON H

Sat 16 Darlington A

Sat 23 BLYTH SPARTANS H

Fri 29 Boston United A

APRIL

Mon 1 GLOUCESTER CITY H

Sat 6 Farsley Celtic A

Sat 13 King's Lynn A