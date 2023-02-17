​Shoot-out at the Court scheduled for this Sunday

Local cue sports star Mark Gray

​'Granite' Gray, who finished last year ranked 8th, will start his campaign against either Darren Bampkin or Italian Camillo Boschetto in the last 16 of the one frame knockout competition, as he bids to win the the £250 first prize and lift the Mark Housden Trophy for the first time.

Defending champion Harvey Chandler, who has just returned from the World Amateur Championship in Australia, could meet him in a blockbuster final, but the former professional will first have to overcome a tricky opener against Sam Boome to progress.

Bourne's Jason Bates returns to competitive action for the first time in a decade as he plays former doubles partner Paul Newman, while Steve Martin, Gavin Cork and Legends League runner-up Tom Parry are all in action.

Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, is recently back from a broken wrist and warmed up for this weekend’s competition with wins at snooker and 9-ball pool events on back to back days.