Shock defeat for City of Peterborough dashes the Christmas number one dream
City of Peterborough Hockey Club failed in their mission to be number one at Christmas.
The city side suffered a shock home defeat in their final National Midlands Conference game before the festive break as lowly St Albans deservedly edged a cracking contest 4-3 at Bretton Gate.
City are still in a healthy second place behind Harborne, a decent effort following the trauma of relegation last season.
City had lost just once this season and St Albans had won just once and the formbook was followed in the opening quarter which the hosts took 2-1.
Gareth Andrew opened the scoring after a strong burst forward from defender Scott Howard and, although St Albans equalised from a short corner, a set-piece finish of their own from skipper Joe Finding fired City back in front.
But the visitors converted another set-piece after a big goalmouth scramble to make it 2-2 at halfway.
St Albans were quick and incisive going forward compared to the more laboured City efforts – Howard had to make a couple of excellent goalline saves – and it was no surprise when poor marking led to the strugglers hitting the front for the first time.
The impressive Matt Goodley looked like he’d rescued a point with a fierce finish, but St Albans broke away to claim the winning goal 10 minutes from time.
City huffed and puffed in response, but found a big visiting goalkeeper in terrific form with Andrew, Goodley and Finding all denied by fine saves.