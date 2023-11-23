Shirazi sets sights on national glory after another great weekend for Top Yard fighters

​It has been another great week for Peterborough's Top Yard School of Boxing.

Aamir Shirazi (centre).

​It all started last Saturday when Patrick Connors, who is 14, and 15-year-old Jaiden Notice boxed in Northampton on their home show.

Connors impressed in what was his first bout for the club, winning all three rounds.

He was aggressive from the start and dominated the fight taking an easy win to get his Top Yard career off to a winning start.

He is great addition to the club, and definitely one to look out for.

Notice then followed with a very strong performance.

He used his long reach well scoring consistently in the first round, and the second saw his opponent pushing forward trying to work on the inside and that led to a closer round.

The third was a strong round, where Notice outworked his opponent to win convincingly.

In Blackburn, 16-year-old Aamir Shirazi was boxing in the NABGC semi-finals, having won the national title last year.

Shirazi easily won the previous week’s quarter final easily to make it to the semi-final, and the young Peterborough talent took on Yorkshire champion James Smith from Rourkes.

It was another polished performance from Shirazi, who was too classy for his opponent as he eased to a unanimous 5-0 victory.