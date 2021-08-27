Sharon is a new name on the Fenland Cycling Cup Bluebell Series trophy
There was a new name added to the long-standing Bluebell Series Handicap trophy at Fenland Clarion Club with Sharon Asplin claiming a comprehensive victory with 103 points.
Youth rider Evander Wishart was second with 68 points and Tony Daniels completed the podium with his haul of 46 points.
Other results: Matthew Lay 44, Simon Pitchford 44, Annette Wyld 41, Tonya Smith 39, Harry Tozer 35, Barbara Gunn 34, Karl Grundy 33, Anthony White 32, Malc Jacklin 32, Tom Thorpe 31, Andrew Harrop 30, Paul Asplin 28.
Paul Lunn won the fastest rider of the series for the men, while Tonya Smith took the ladies award.
Lunn won the final 10 mile time trial race of the series in 21.32, while Smith was the fastest lady in 25:24.