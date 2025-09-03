Sharks and Orcas from Spalding competed in an annual water polo tournament
The tournament traditionally features teams and players of all ability levels and clubs from Northampton, Hertford, Cambridge and Grantham joined two Spalding teams – the Sharks and the Orcas – in the competition.
Northampton won overall, ending the tournament unbeaten, with Hertford second with just the 1 loss. Grantham came third, Cambridge fourth with Spalding Sharks fifth and Spalding Orcas Sixth.
In the head to head between the two Spalding teams, Sharks came out on top with a battling victory. The most valuable player prize (MVP) for the Sharks went to Nathan Henfry whilst Taylor Scales was MVP for the Orcas with a debut outing in goal.
Spalding return to League match action away against Milton Keynes on Thursday (September 4). Training now returns at the Castle Sports Swimming pool in Spalding every Tuesday (6-10pm).
Anyone interested in playing water polo, who can also swim 8 lengths without stopping, can make contact via the club’s Facebook page.