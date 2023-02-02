​Shae turns on the style to win sixth regional title, Rushaan won MP's vote for best boxer and a sponsor shoutout

Shae Gowler with Police Club coaches Chris Baker (left) and Paul Goode (right).

​Gowler won his sixth Eastern Counties title with a power-packed display in the 57kg youth cadet category against Martin Rooney from the St Ives Boxing Academy in Billericay.

The win was no surprise for the club’s 17 year-old homegrown national champion, but he put in a performance which augers well for the rest of the campaign.

After a skilful first round with both lads working each other out, Gowler came out of first gear and started to work on his combination punches and fitness on the inside.

The Police squad at St Ives. From left, Harvey Barnes, Donnie Carpenter, Kyryl Malyk, Beau Bowden, Tom O’Hara, Ismaael Mohammed, Rushaan Raja and Musa Ahmed.

The final round was complete domination with the Police youngster showing his power and forcing the referee to give Rooney two standing eight counts before he quite rightly called the bout off with a minute of the third round remaining.

Rooney was out on his feet from Gowler’s dominating and devastating power punching.

This was an easy scalp for Gowler who moves onto the pre-quarter finals in Cambridge against the Home Counties champion on Saturday.

Also in Billericay promising Police Club youngster Kian Aragosa (12) was involved in a brilliant fight against Joe O’Rielly from Chalvedon ABC at 136kg which he was unlucky to lose on a split points decision.

And 14 year-old Ewan Davies from Peterborough was also pipped on points by Harley Albert from Chalvedon ABC at 44kg despite fighting well.

FENLAND SPARTA SHOW

Police Club boxers were also in action at the March Bowling Centre at the Fenland Sparta ABC home show.

First up was Musa Ahmed (12) from Peterborough v Bertie Upton from Patricks ABC at 36kg.

This was Musa’s first competitive contest and he claimed a very well-deserved points win over a much more experienced fighter. Musa worked very well on his long shots and powerful right hands.

And Tom O’Hara, in his second fight in 24 hours, took on home fighter Cheetah Bragg at 87kg.

Despite feeling tired at times, senior elite fighter O’Hara was in control throughout, dominating the centre of the ring and showing his class and power to force a standing count in the third round and eventually a stoppage.

ST IVES SHOW

​Kyryl Malyk (12) beat Fred Smith from Stevenage ABC at 35kg comfortably on points in his first competitive bout.

Beau Bowden (13) fought well, but lost to talented Albie Mackenzie from Stevenage ABC at 51kg.

Harvey Barnes (14) lost to Jhoni Husarek from the Thetford Town ABC at 58kg narrowly on points after a crowd pleasing toe-to-toe contest.

Mohammed Ismaael (15) claimed a well deserved points win over George Coles from Weedon ABC at 59kg. Ismael showed off some quality counter-punching to win the bout.

Rushaan Raja (15) beat Omar Khan of The Strike 06 ABC Club thanks to a very skilful display which won him the fighter of the night prize from local MP Johnathan Djanogly and Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic.

Donnie Carpenter (15) lost on points to Ivaylo Stoykov from Ipswich ABC at 63kg, but fought with considerable promise against a talented opponent.

Top of the bill was Tom O’Hara at senior elite class v Ben Clarke from Northampton ABC at 88kg.

This was a top-class contest with both men boxing well, however O’Hara’s superior fitness made the difference.

He started to score well by landing great hooks to the head and body which forced his opponent on to the back foot.

O’Hara was awarded a very good points win over a very tough and strong fighter.

