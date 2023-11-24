Severe test for City of Peterborough coming up after plucky effort against second-placed team

​Rock-bottom City of Peterborough face a daunting challenge on Sunday as they travel to unbeaten leaders University of Nottingham on Sunday.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough (red) v Stourport at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

​But the team can take some encouragement from their performance against second-placed Stourport last weekend. City remained rooted to the foot of the table after they were edged out 1-0 in a tight contest.

Goalkeeper Cam Goodey saved one penalty stroke but was unable to save a second as the visitors nicked the win. Despite pushing hard and creating plenty of opportunities to score, the Peterborough side were unable to capitalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday they make the trip to Nottingham to take on a side sitting five points clear at the top, having won seven of their eight matches to date.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough (red) v Stourport at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a bad weekend all-round for the City of Peterborough club, with not one of the 16 teams in action managing to win!

There were three draws achieved, with the men's second team drawing 1-1 at Norwich, being pegged back after Ethan Pearson had fired them ahead.

The men's third also shared the spoils with St Neots as they drew 5-5 thanks to goals from Henry Ricketts, Jules Cato, Will Astbury, Andrew Fletcher and Tom Grimshaw. The other draw saw the men's sixth team match against March Town IIs end 2-2, with Wayne Humphreys and Neil Burford on target.