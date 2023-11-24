Severe test for City of Peterborough coming up after plucky effort against second-placed team
But the team can take some encouragement from their performance against second-placed Stourport last weekend. City remained rooted to the foot of the table after they were edged out 1-0 in a tight contest.
Goalkeeper Cam Goodey saved one penalty stroke but was unable to save a second as the visitors nicked the win. Despite pushing hard and creating plenty of opportunities to score, the Peterborough side were unable to capitalise.
This Sunday they make the trip to Nottingham to take on a side sitting five points clear at the top, having won seven of their eight matches to date.
It was a bad weekend all-round for the City of Peterborough club, with not one of the 16 teams in action managing to win!
There were three draws achieved, with the men's second team drawing 1-1 at Norwich, being pegged back after Ethan Pearson had fired them ahead.
The men's third also shared the spoils with St Neots as they drew 5-5 thanks to goals from Henry Ricketts, Jules Cato, Will Astbury, Andrew Fletcher and Tom Grimshaw. The other draw saw the men's sixth team match against March Town IIs end 2-2, with Wayne Humphreys and Neil Burford on target.
All the other matches were lost, with the Ladies first team being squeezed out 1-0 in their East Premier clash with Cambridge City IIIs. They stay bottom of the table.