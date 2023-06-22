Vadim Tarasenko at Belle Vue. Photo: Taylor Lanning, Holeshot Media

​The Russian racer, who wowed Panthers fans on his British debut, will venture into the unknown when the team travel to Ipswich in the Premiership tonight (Thursday).

And he admits that it won’t be easy to repeat his stunning 12-point, top-scoring performance against Premiership champions Belle Vue on Monday night, a meeting the city side still lost by 20 points.

Tarasenko explained: “Belle Vue was like tracks in Poland. It wasn’t the most difficult track for me to start on.

Vadim Tarasenko out in front for Panthers at Belle Vue. Photo: Taylor Lanning, Holeshot Media

“I was happy with my own result, but not the team’s. For my first meeting it was okay.

“There will be tougher challenges ahead. I will maybe need the help of my team-mates when I go to other tracks for set-ups, but I look forward to learning more techniques and different shapes.”

The shape of the Foxhall Heath track is something Tarasenko won’t have seen anywhere else in the world, but his compatriot, ex-world number three Emil Sayfutdinov, settled down quickly and is banging in double figure scores every meeting.

Despite forming a dynamic twin spearhead with 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle, Ipswich’s results have been patchy and they need to go on a winning run to climb into a top four play-off spot.

They have German star Erik Riss back in their line-up after a lengthy absence, but team boss, Yaxley-based Ritchie Hawkins, has warned against taking the Panthers too lightly.

Hawkins said: “We’ve already won at Peterborough and they are having a tough season again, but we can’t afford to relax as we have not been good enough to be in a position to relax.

“We need to put in a big performance and if we do that we will get another victory and we need it because it has been a tough few weeks.”

Panthers will be buoyed by results in Suffolk over the last two years with five league visits producing three wins, a draw and a slim two point defeat.