Jake Jarman (left) celebrates a silver medal at the 2023 European Championships. Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images.

Jarman added a second silver to his haul in Antalya in the individual vault competition on Sunday. The 21 year-old from Gunthorpe, who was defending the title, finished behind Armenia’s Artur Davityan.

Jarman also finished second in the all-round competition on Friday and picked up a bronze medal in the team event 24 hours earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarman also finished a disappointing 13th in Sunday’s floor final with GB teammate Harry Hepworth taking gold.