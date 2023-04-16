News you can trust since 1948
Second silver for Jake at the European Gymnastics Championships

Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman will return from the European Championships in Turkey with three major medals.

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Jake Jarman (left) celebrates a silver medal at the 2023 European Championships. Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images.Jake Jarman (left) celebrates a silver medal at the 2023 European Championships. Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images.
Jarman added a second silver to his haul in Antalya in the individual vault competition on Sunday. The 21 year-old from Gunthorpe, who was defending the title, finished behind Armenia’s Artur Davityan.

Jarman also finished second in the all-round competition on Friday and picked up a bronze medal in the team event 24 hours earlier.

Jarman also finished a disappointing 13th in Sunday’s floor final with GB teammate Harry Hepworth taking gold.

In 2022 Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Gold medals.

Related topics:Jake JarmanPeterboroughTurkey