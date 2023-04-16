Second silver for Jake at the European Gymnastics Championships
Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman will return from the European Championships in Turkey with three major medals.
Jarman added a second silver to his haul in Antalya in the individual vault competition on Sunday. The 21 year-old from Gunthorpe, who was defending the title, finished behind Armenia’s Artur Davityan.
Jarman also finished second in the all-round competition on Friday and picked up a bronze medal in the team event 24 hours earlier.
Jarman also finished a disappointing 13th in Sunday’s floor final with GB teammate Harry Hepworth taking gold.
In 2022 Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Gold medals.