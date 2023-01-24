Second place for Peterborough runner Phil Martin and great day for Lawson Capes

Philippa Taylor beat her age rivals by a whopping 18 minutes.

The 360 plus runners received a frosty reception when they gathered at the start line on a freezing cold morning, but the race organisers had worked wonders gritting the most hazardous parts of the course, including the long fast descent from Morborne Hill.

Hunts AC's Hudson led the race all the way, winning in a new over 40's course record of 1:20.45. This was his second win in the 15 mile race, having also taken the honours in 2019.

Second placed Phil Martin, from Peterborough & Nene Valley AC, also spent the entire 15 miles running solo, but stuck to his task well finishing second with a 1:23.36 clocking, his fastest ever time on the two lap course.

Phil Martin took second spot at the Folksworth 15.

Third place went to Martin Amos, also of Hunts AC, in 1:25.50, having finally broken fourth-placed Cambridge & Coleridge AC athlete Thomas McCusker on the final hill less than a mile from the line. McCusker finished in 1:26 08.

Kanina O'Neil, from March AC, won the ladies race with a time of 1:38.29, over a minute ahead of Highham Harrier Rachel Doherty who placed second in 1:39.39.

Rutland Running & Triathlon Club's Zoe Smith finished thirrd in 1:40.23, with Eye's Sam Cullen fourth and first over 35 with a time of 1:43.01.

Philippa Taylor has been a regular prize winner at Folksworth over the years, and Sunday was no exception as she finished first over 55 and fifth overall in 1:44.41. Taylor was a colossal 18 minutes ahead of her nearest rival in her age group.

Lawson Capes through the 17.03m, which is the third best ever throw by a British athlete indoors at U15 level.

Bushfield Joggers had a good day with Martin Gichuhi finishing as first over 40 in a time of 1:32.15. Gichuhi placed seventh overall with teammate Scott Meadows 12th in 1:35.14. PANVAC's Steve Wilkinson finished eighth in 1:32.49, while Darren Hillier was the first man home from host club Yaxley, placing 24th in 1:40.24.

Hunts AC were the winning men's team with Rutland Running & Triathlon club taking the ladies team prize.

On a cold and frosty Saturday morning, PANVAC endurance athletes Elisabeth Sennit-Clough and Darryl Coulter were up well before dawn to travel to Knetishall just outside Thetford to take part in the 48 mile Peddars Way Ultra.

The race had an 8am start, and the route took the runners north across Norfolk to the finish line at Holme-next-the-Sea. Sennit-Clough was the first of the duo home, finishing 46th and 11th lady in a time of 9:15.36.

Coulter is a veteran of ultra races, and knows it's best to start slowly and see what develops. Saturday was one of those occasions when slow all the way was the order of the day.

Nevertheless, unlike many he made it to the finish line, albeit after the sun had set, taking 72nd place with a time of 10:22.31.

The shot-putting Capes boys recently competed at Loughborough University in their first open meeting of the indoor season.

The all-conquering duo tend not to compete in the indoor meetings as they are always in a heavy phase of their lifting programme at this time of year.

Donovan Capes ended up with a best throw of 14.85m. The distance is below his best but is encouraging given that he's made some big technical changes which should improve his long-term throwing.

