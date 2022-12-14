Aamir Shirazi (centre) after his NABC title success with coaches Akif Shirazi (left) and Bilal Javed.

Having already won the England Junior Nationals earlier this year he continued his rampage by adding a NABC Championship title over the weekend in Bridlington.

It’s an 11th successive win of an unbeaten year for the 15 year-old Ken Stimpson School student who remains the number one ranked boxer in the country for his age and weight.

Shirazi beat his final opponent Yorkshire champion Makhaya Windall in a 5-0 unanimous points decision.

Freddie Brooks (left) and John Doe.

Shirazi’s speed, power and boxing IQ was on a different level to Windall, someone he has now beaten three times in a prestigious final.

The local teenager trained relentlessly six days a week, sparring hundreds of rounds with his clubmates and other elite boxers around the country in preparation for the final and it paid off in style.

Shirazi now takes a well-earned rest and will resume training in the new year when he will be looking for his third national title.

Top Yard’s John Doe and Freddie Brooks also reached NABC Finals Day, but both were beaten despite boxing well.

Doe (15) was beaten narrowly on points by tricky opponent Dylan Grey from District Youths.

These were two very similar boxers and Doe delivered three solid rounds.

Both lads landed good shots, but Grey with his southpaw style found the target that bit more often to claim a points decision.

Doe can still be proud of a very successful personal year.

Brooks had the toughest final of all as he faced a two-time national champion, Lucas Biswana from Everton Red Triangle.

Brooks used his range well in the first two rounds and made Biswana work hard to try and get inside of him, but his experienced opponent kept pushing forward with his pro style.

It was a brave performance from Brooks, but Biswana’s experience and class gave him a deserved victory.

Top Yard can be pleased they continue to make their mark on the national scene. Two national titles and two other finalists is a fine achievement from the city club.

ST IVES SHOW

There was also success for Topyard on the St Ives Boxing Show at the at the Performing Arts Centre in Huntingdon.

Thirteen year-old Bobby Gaskin had his debut fight for the club at this event and he used his long reach well and kept it simple with the jab and back hand to win all three rounds.

It was a promising start from a Gaskin who could develop quickly in the future.

Muhammed Tayab (19) returned to the ring after a three-year absence to take on an undefeated boxer.

Boxing as a senior now without a headguard Tayib used his slick boxing skills and head movement well.

This was a very tough bout at 72kg, but Tayib demonstrated he still has some sublime boxing skills as he performed well to win on points.