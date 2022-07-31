Jake Jarman celebrates his second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. PhotoStephen Pond/2022 Getty Images

Jarman (20) helped England win the team gold on Friday and has now claimed the individual title ahead of teammate James Hall.

Jarman. who trains at the same Huntingdon Gym Club that Peterborough Olympic champion Louis Smith used, leapt to the top of the leaderboard after a stunning vault which earned him a massive 15.300 points because of the high difficulty of his routine.

He had been consistent in every discipline before that vault and held his form in his final performances in the six-event competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m speechless,” Jarman said. “The team gold was the man prize for me and everything else is just a bonus. I just decided to go for it today and luckily it paid off.

"I just want to thank my mum, my dad, my girlfriend and my personal coach for all their support and the crowd has just been amazing as well.

"I will never experience anything like this again. I’m so incredibly pumped right now.”

Jarman is coached by Ben Howells at Huntingdon Gym Club.

Multiple Olympic gymnastics medal winner Max Whitlock described Jarman as a coming force in gymnastics after his win.

And it’s not inconceivable Jarman could win four gold medals. He’s also reached the final of the vault and floor competitions.

The floor competition is set for Monday with the vault on Tuesday (both from 1pm).

Yaxley bowler Nick Brett’s England triples team are three wins from three matches in the bowls competition. They completed a hat-trick with a 36-8 win over Canada on Saturday.