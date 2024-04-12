Sean shines in the sprints and a parade of personal bests at PANVAC Open meetings

Dave Bush (centre) enjoyed a good run at the Embankment.

​Under 17 Sean O’Donnell enjoyed a successful day at the Embankment winning the 100m in a time of 11.30 and then clocking 23.23 for first place in the 200m.

It was quite a day for the PANVAC under17s and Edie Twell got her outdoor season off to a solid start clocking 28.24 in her 200m event.

There was a close battle between two of the club’s leading under 17 sprinters when Alphin Hadfield ran 24.46 to win narrowly from Harry Collister who clocked 24.66.

Charlotte Smith went well in her 100m race crossing the line first in 13.43. She also ran in the 300m finishing in 45.39, just behind Meghan Cornwell who clocked 45.04.

Rebekah Clough won the 300m hurdles in a time of 59.46 while Jessica McLean was third in her 200m race in 30.43.

A number of under 20 sprinters were in action, and Sophie Badham got her outdoor season off to a good start with a 27.73 200m personal best (PB). Alexa Boole clocked 27.98 over 200m and then went on to record a time of 13.57 for second place in her 100m race. Pearl Ford ran 13.81 in the 100m.

Max Roe was delighted to achieve an early season PB with a 24.07 200m effort.

The under 11 80m sprint saw Isla-May Kenton cross the line first in 13.87 with second placed Georgie Henson finishing in 14.98.

Under 13 Elyse Morgan recorded a 200m PB with a time of 30.17 while under 15 James O’Neill ran a 13.70 100m.

Kobe Tong won the 400m in a time of 55.02 with Harry Friend less than half a second behind him.

Club captain Dave Bush went well, clocking 12.73 in his 100m win.

Thomas Preston shattered his 1,500m PB when winning the A race at the middle distance night in a time of 4:07.10.

Nathan Bunting also ran his career best time, clocking 4:10.90 when taking the runners up spot.

Under 20 Archie Faulder went well, running a time of 4:29.10 while veteran Dan Lewis clocked 4:26.40. Promising under 13 Jake Henson crossed the line in 5:26.20 with Finlay Smith running a 4:54.30 PB.

The Walker sisters Olivia and Erin clocked 5:17.30 and 5:28.40 respectively.

Izzy Hurn ran the 800m in a time of 2:37.80 while under 13 Georgie Henson placed third in the 600m with a time of 2:20.40. Thorney’s Luke Maddy won his 800m race in 2:08.80.

Elisabeth Sennet Clough won the 3,000m with a time of 12:15.70.

LONG DISTANCE

Kayleigh Longfoot took over two minutes off her previous half marathon best in London on Sunday.

The Yaxley runner finished eighth lady in the London Landmarks Half Marathon with a 1:27.33 clocking