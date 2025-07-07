Sad ends to County Championship bowls programme for the men, but an exciting draw for the ladies

Northants ended their English Bowling Federation men's County Championship programmes with defeats at Lincolnshire.

The Adams Trophy team, who won three of their six matches, returned home from Boston with just three points from a 178-144 defeat, courtesy of a 34-18 rink win for Graham Patrickson, Michael Humphreys and Adam Warrington and a 29-29 draw for Neil Wright, Tom Fielding and Adam Emery.

Over at Spalding, the Newton team were beaten 171-153 by a Lincs side that has now qualified for the national finals at Skegness. There were rink wins for Ian Chilvers, Sam Downs and Paul Buckley and Peter Smith, Andy Dyer and captain Brian Bassam. The Newton team won one of their four matches.

LADIES

Northants women were involved in a dramatic 106-106 draw in their fixture at Hunts.

Points were shared at nine apiece with the Northants rink winners being Penny Hart, Shirley Suffling, Ali McCormick (24-20) and Fiona Richardson, Rita Downs, Myra Landsburgh (21-18), while Sally Albany, Karen Porter, Karen Mercer drew 24-24. They complete their programme at home to North Cambs next Wednesday.

The Silver Jubilee Vase team ended their season with a fourth loss in four matches as they returned from Hunts without a point in a 137-77 defeat.

MIDDLETON CUP Hunts suffered a third Middleton Cup defeat in three games, but once again the margin of defeat against table-topping Bucks was slender.

Hunts were beaten 119-116 which followed a one-shot defeat by Beds and an 11-shot reversal against Northants, and in those three matches they won on 10 of the 18 rinks.

They complete their programme away to bottom team Herts on Saturday.

UPCOMING

The Northants women's and men's county finals take place at the City of Peterborough club on Sunday and it will be a hectic day for several players who are involved in more that one final, especially Stamford secretary Susan Seed who has qualified in no fewer than six.

The winners go forward to represent the county in the national finals at Skegness next month.

Parkway and Blackstones will once again contest the final of the Northants Bowling Federation's Dan Duffy county team final which is set for Langtoft next Thursday (July 17).

The winners advance to next season's English Bowling Federation's Durham Centenary competition and Parkway, the current holders of the county title, are already through to this season's southern section final after defeating Hunts winners Brampton.