Ruth ruled the roost at Longthorpe and City of Peterborough Ladies retain their title

Singles fiinalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event, from left, Mark Peters, Toby Eldred, Seth Briggs-Williams and Harry Clark.

Teenage star Seth Briggs-Williams - the Cambs Under 16 and Under 18 champion - won the men’s singles and doubles crowns, although fellow youngster Harry Clark pushed him hard in the singles.

Results: Men’s Singles Final: Seth Briggs-Williams beat Harry Clark 6-3, 7-5. Plate: Toby Eldred beat Mark Peters 6-3, 7-5.

Mens Doubles Final: Seth Briggs-Williams & Ashley Martin beat Martin Trayford & Dave Howarth 6-0, 6-1. Plate: Paul Stevenette & Alan Swann beat Harvey Adcock & Usman Ali 6-2, 6-3. Over 45s: Hans Seeberg & Tim Palmer beat Graham Moyle & Paul Stevenette 6-4, 6-0. Plate: Jason Burgess & Martin Trayford beat Mark Peters and Mark Betambeau 6-1, 6-4. Over 65s: Graham Moyle & Mike Piggott beat Ray McDonnell and Bill Sansom 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Ladies Singles Final: Vicki Axe beat Caroline Worth 6-1, 7-6.

Ladies Doubles Final: Ruth Swann & Alison Hurford walkover. Plate: Angie Axe & Vicki Axe beat Caroline Worth & Caroline Worth & Sylivia Murray 6-3, 6-2. Over 45s: Sue Sansom & Caroline Worth walkover. Plate: Jane Wheble & Sylvia Murray beat Linda Guise & Sheila Smith 6-7, 6-1, 10-7. Over 65s: Liz Norfolk & Angie Axe walkover.

Mixed Doubles Final: Harry Clark & Ruth Swann beat Mo Malkera & Alison Hurford 6-2, 6-2. Plate: Toby Eldred & Vicki Axe beat Martin Trayford & Caroline Worth 6-2, 6-3. Over 45s: Alan Swann & Ruth Swann beat Mark Peters & Lesley Luton 6-0, 6-3.

City of Peterborough retained their Hunts & Peterborough Division One title with a decisive win over St Neots in a winner-takes-all battle at Bretton Gate.

In a high quality clash unbeaten City romped home 7-1 against a team who had dropped just four sets all season.

Scores: Katrin Turvey & Anna DeTrojan beat Bethan Davies & Othelia Agar Stallbom 6/1 6/4.

Eva Taylor & Anita Duff beat Gee Farnsworth & Caroline Osborne 6/4 6/4.

Katrin Turvey & Anna DeTrojan drew with Gee Farnsworth & Caroline Osborne 6/2 4/6.

Eva Taylor & Anita Duff beat Bethan Davies & Othelia Agar Stallbom 7/6 6/4.