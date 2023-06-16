Russian ace confirmed in Peterborough Panthers' line-up for Monday trip to Belle Vue
Russian ace Vadim Tarasenko will make his Peterborough Panthers debut in the Premiership clash at Belle Vue Aces on Monday (June 19), the club have confirmed.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST
Paperwork has been completed and the Crendon Panthers’ new team declaration has been accepted by British Speedway Promoters’ Ltd.
Tarasenko will line up for the Panthers in next week’s away Premiership matches at the National Speedway Stadium and then at Ipswich on Thursday (June 22). He will then make his home debut against the Aces on Monday June 26.
As part of the redeclaration which involves Tarasenko replacing Nicki Pedersen in the one-to-seven, Niels-Kristian Iversen will take over the No.1 position.