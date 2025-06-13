Running Festival returns to Peterborough with 5k, 10k and half marathon distances
The festival, which is being organised by RunThrough, invites runners of all abilities to tackle either a 5k, 10k or half marathon distance around the idyllic setting of Ferry Meadows.
The course is a fast 5km look on hard-standing paths so is also set to be a fast course for those looking to improve their PBs.
The whole event is presented by Gateley and being held in support of charity partner Kidney Research UK.
The start times are:
Half Marathon – 9am
10K – 9:30am
5K – 9:40am
RunThrough Co-Founder Matt Wood said: “Peterborough has always been a standout location for us. Returning to Nene Park this year, we’re excited to offer runners a fast course and an unforgettable community atmosphere, all while supporting Kidney Research UK.”
Each entry includes a unique themed medal, free race photos, chip-timed results and post-race goodies.
“To have the support of everyone involved in the Peterborough Running Festival means so much to us at Kidney Research UK, particularly as our headquarters has been based in Peterborough for more than 20 years,” said Lucy Sreeves, Executive Director of Income Generation and Communications.
“Every runner who signs up to run for Kidney Research UK will help us fund vital research that could make a difference to kidney patients everywhere.”
Entries are open now. Visit www.peterboroughrunningfestival.com to secure your place.