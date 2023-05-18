Ros Loutit

​Loutit won the over 35 3,000m in a time of 13:21.9 as PANVAC started their Eastern Masters League season in the same way they completed their successful, title-winning 2022 campaign, with an emphatic win.

Both the men and ladies won 14 of their 23 events in a four team league which included West Norfolk AC and Corby AC. However, only Ryston Runners were able to keep PANVAC on their toes.

The usual batch of national medal winners were in action with the likes of Claire Smith, Julian Smith, Alison Dunphy and Dave Brown all in top form.

Among the ladies winners were Sally Pusey who won the over 50 hammer with a 27.92m throw. She also won the shot, with Kay Gibson winning the over 35 hammer. Betty Gash won the over 60 400m and 3,000m while Judith Jagger jumped 6.34m and threw 7.71m to win the over 60 triple jump and shot.

For the men 60 year old Dave Knighton finished first in his 200m age group race before clocking an impressive 11:14.17 to win the 3,000m.

Andrew Robson jumped 7.84m for his over 50 triple jump win, while multi-eventer Max Hall won the over 35 high jump with a 1.72m clearance.

COUNTY CHAMPS

The Lincolnshire Track and Field Championship provided a very healthy return of 23 golds fo r PANVAC athletes.

Sprint golds were won by Louise Hirst, who also won the under 20 long jump and triple jump, Benjamin Walker, Evie Odlin, Kobe Tong, Sienna Slater, Edie Twell, Jennifer Smith, Meghan Cornwell-Heath and Alexa Boole.

Sophie Aslin won the under 17 70m hurdles in a time of 13.92, while Pearl Ford picked up gold in the under 17 80m hurdles.

Long jumper Holly Aslin won the senior ladies competition with a 5.22m personal best (PB) and Louie Hemmings kept up his fine early season form by winning the under 15 500m in a 4:38.09 PB.

Faith Perkins was the firs t Lincolnshire girl in the under 17 800m with her mum Wendy the first veteran lady. Lottie Hemmings won under 20 gold in 2:32.74.

Becki Hall took gold in the ladies shot with an 11.38m throw, while Finlay Smith threw his javelin 21.27m to destroy the under 17 field.

Donovan Capes won the under 20 shot, and younger brother Lawson collected under 15 gold.

Noah Fell equalled his pole vault best winning under 17 gold with a 2.10m clearance.

The Cambridgeshire County Championship was also a big success for PANVAC as sprint hurdlers Jessica Dixon-Walker, Jack Wheatley and Ruby Hynes all collected gold.

Wheatley also won the under 17 100m gold in an impressive time of 11.48, while Elizabeth Taylor clocked a 25.69 PB when winning the senior ladies 200m. Ted Ash ran a speedy 4:09.77 to win under 17 1,500m gold.

Dylan Phillips won the high jump, with Tim Clough triumphant in the 3,000m walk. Joel Grenfell won the senior men's long jump and Angus Bowling took under 20 pole vault gold.

Layla Gee threw a 6.15m PB to win under 13 shot gold. Gee followed that up with a 27.82m PB when claiming discus gold.

Simon Achurch won the senior men's hammer.

EYE 10k

Stuart Haw won the Eye 10k with a strong front running performance.

With rare calm weather on the usually windswept Fenland course, the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC runner took advantage of the benign conditions clocking 32.48 to finish 16 seconds ahead of 2nd placed James Orrell of Hunts AC.

Glen Watts of March AC finished 3rd with a time of 33.22.

Hunts AC narrowly pipped PANVAC to the men's team prize, despite strong runs from city runners Dan Lewis and Tobias Goodwin who placed 7th and 8th in times of 53.14 and 34.17 respectively.

A fourth PANVAC man, Steve Wilkinson placed 11th in a time of 34.37, with Yaxley's Danny Snipe four places further back with a 35.49 clocking.

Hunts AC's Marcella Gracova was the first lady home in a time of 39.15.

Yaxley's Kayleigh Longfoot was the leading Peterborough-based runner finishing 4th in 40.59.

The locals then followed thick and fast with PANVAC teenager Olivia Walker 5th in 41.21 ahead of Thorney pair Kelly Maddy and Zion Dumba who placed 8th and 9th.

Yaxley's Ross Loutit finished 10th, taking the ladies over 55 prize with a time of 43.21.

Werrington Jogger Ann Wood took the over 60 prize, with Barbara Johnson of Yaxley the leading over 70.

PANVAC's Izzy Hurn was the 2nd girl home in the 3k fun run with Elisa Berisha of Yaxley 3rd.