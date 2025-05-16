Roll of honour plus pics from 14 Junior Alliance League Cup Finals
There were 14 finals in total and RWT Photography captured images from all of them. Visit https://www.rwt-photography.co.uk/ for purchase details.
Seven team pics of winners with trophies and medals in the PT next Thursday (May 22).
Final results
U9 League Cup
Thorney FC Red 1, Whittlesey Juniors Royal 0.
U9 Hereward Cup
Ketton Sports Orange 1 Boston United Black 1
(Boston won 4-2 on penalties)
U10 League Cup
Deeping Utd Red 1, Nene Valley 2.
U10 Hereward Cup
Thurlby Tigers White 0, Moulton Chapel 0
(Moulton Chapel won 4-3 on penalties)
U11 League Cup
Huntingdon Town 1, Peterborough Sports 0.
U11 Hereward Cup
St Ives Town 8, Peterborough Lions Black 0.
U11 BFS Cup
Holbeach 0, Huntingdon Juniors Yellow 5.
U12 Hereward Cup
JFC Boston 1, Deeping United Blue 0.
U12 League Cup
Peterborough RTC 2, Yaxley Juniors 1.
U13 BFS Cup
Nene Valley 2, Peterborough RTC 0.
U13 League Cup
Wisbech St Mary Yellow 0, Thurlby Tigers Orange 2
U13 Hereward Cup
Wisbech St Mary Black 2, Boston Utd Amber 4.
U14 Hereward Cup
Peterborough Eagles Red 0, Hampton United Red 2.
U14 League Cup
Netherton United 1, Thorney FC 1
(Thorney won 4-3 on penalties)