Roll of honour plus pics from 14 Junior Alliance League Cup Finals

By Alan Swann
Published 16th May 2025, 12:52 BST
Under 12 League Cup winners RTC. Photo Julie Windle RWT Photography,placeholder image
Under 12 League Cup winners RTC. Photo Julie Windle RWT Photography,
The full list of Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League Cup Final is here.

There were 14 finals in total and RWT Photography captured images from all of them. Visit https://www.rwt-photography.co.uk/ for purchase details.

Seven team pics of winners with trophies and medals in the PT next Thursday (May 22).

Final results

BFS U13 Cup Final winners Nene Valley. Photo Reece Neacy RWT Photography.placeholder image
BFS U13 Cup Final winners Nene Valley. Photo Reece Neacy RWT Photography.

U9 League Cup

Thorney FC Red 1, Whittlesey Juniors Royal 0. 

U9 Hereward Cup

Ketton Sports Orange 1 Boston United Black 1 

Action from the Under 11 Hereward Cup final between Peterborough Lions (stripes) and St Ives. Photo Owen Bosworth RWT Photography.placeholder image
Action from the Under 11 Hereward Cup final between Peterborough Lions (stripes) and St Ives. Photo Owen Bosworth RWT Photography.

(Boston won 4-2 on penalties)         

U10 League Cup

Deeping Utd Red 1, Nene Valley 2.

U10 Hereward Cup

Action from the Under 9 League Cup final between Whittlesey Royal (blue) and Thorney. Photo Owen Bosworth RWT Photography.placeholder image
Action from the Under 9 League Cup final between Whittlesey Royal (blue) and Thorney. Photo Owen Bosworth RWT Photography.

Thurlby Tigers White 0, Moulton Chapel 0

(Moulton Chapel won 4-3 on penalties)

U11 League Cup

Huntingdon Town 1, Peterborough Sports 0.      

U11 Hereward Cup

St Ives Town 8, Peterborough Lions Black 0.

U11 BFS Cup

Holbeach 0, Huntingdon Juniors Yellow 5.

U12 Hereward Cup

JFC Boston 1, Deeping United Blue 0.

U12 League Cup

Peterborough RTC 2, Yaxley Juniors 1.

U13 BFS Cup

Nene Valley 2, Peterborough RTC 0.

U13 League Cup 

Wisbech St Mary Yellow 0, Thurlby Tigers Orange 2

U13 Hereward Cup

Wisbech St Mary Black 2, Boston Utd Amber 4.

U14 Hereward Cup

Peterborough Eagles Red 0, Hampton United Red 2.

U14 League Cup

Netherton United 1, Thorney FC 1

(Thorney won 4-3 on penalties)

Related topics:PeterboroughBoston
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice