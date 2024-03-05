RIP Fred Johnson, a local football legend and an 'absolute' gentleman
Well-known local football administrator Fred Johnson passed away recently.
Mr Johnson was involved in local football for decades and when chairman of the Sunday Morning League fought hard to keep the competition going amid dwindling interest from players and clubs.
Mr Johnson also organised sponsorship of local football finals through his employers, McCain’s
A family friend told the PT: “Fred was an absolute gentleman who was passionate about local football.”