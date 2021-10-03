RIP Colin Pratt, Peterborough Panthers co-promoter and a speedway legend

Colin Pratt.

Colin joined the club from Swindon for the 2019 season after relocating to Norfolk.

He always worked tirelessly behind the scenes as one of the most respected promoters, not just during his time with Panthers, but over a glittering career spanning 40 years.

Panthers team manager Rob Lyon said: “Naturally we are all very sad about this news, even though it’s not entirely unexpected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Colin was a passionate man who cared deeply about the sport and he achieved so much in his career.

“I will be telling my boys to go out there and win Monday night’s play-off in memory of Colin. Let’s do it for him.

“It’s a big night against Colin’s great rivals Wolverhampton, so it would be fitting for us to win the tie and dedicate it to Colin.”

On the bike Colin was also a respected rider who enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the greatest riders in the world like Ivan Mauger, Barry Briggs and Ole Olsen.

He appeared in the 1967 World Final at Wembley and also represented his country in two World Team Cup Finals.

He would have been 83 next week and what he didn’t know about the sport wasn’t worth knowing.

The club’s thoughts are with Colin’s family at this extremely sad time as we offer our sincere condolences.