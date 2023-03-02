Ravi is a double British Champion in kickboxing at the age of 11.

Ravi Panchal at the top of the podium at the British Championships.

Panchal (11) won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze in a tough weekend at the WAKO GB Nationals in Nottingham.

There were over 1,250 entries from 75 teams over many categories for one of the biggest events on the calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panchal won the Boys Cadets under 32kg continuous and Boys Cadets under 32kg points events. He was second in the under 28kg points competition and third in the under 28kg continuous competition.

Archie Sindall (blue gloves).

Brother Shiv Panchal picked up a silver and a bronze in Junior and Senior under 63kg competitions.

Other Hicks medallists were Atlanta Hickman, who won a silver and a bronze in Senior Ladies under 65kg events, and Roxy Briggs who was third in the Girls under 24kg points event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any medal at these Championships is worth celebrating as there are 30 entries into each event and several fights must be won just to reach the podium.

Ravi Panchal also picked up a couple of first places in the Northants Open where Roxy Briggs also won an event.

Hicks results: Roxy Briggs 1st Girls Int Points Under 125cm; Robyn Briggs 2nd Girls Points Novice/Int Under 135cm; Savannah Sindall 2nd Girls Advanced Under 135cm; Hollie Brook 3rd Girls Int Under 155cm; Ravi Panchal 1st Boys Advanced Under 144cm; Arshan Nash 2nd Boys Int Under 165cm; Arshan Nash 2nd Boys Con Under 50kg; Ravi Panchal 1st Boys Int/Advanced Con Under 32kg; Shannon Herbert 2nd Ladies Novice/Int Over 70kg points; Casey Stone 2nd Ladies Advanced Under 60kg points.

Archie Sindall and Bob Nash were named Hicks fighters of the day in this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sindall is inexperienced at advanced level, but he won two of his five fights in a tough competition.

Nash performed with great spirit and skill in his first taste of competitive martial arts.