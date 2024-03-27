Ravi and Keris the pick of some top young talent who battled at Bushfield

Hicks fighter Joshua Leonard in action at Bushfield. Photo David Lowndes.

​And host club Hicks Family Martial Arts enjoyed plenty of success with Ravi Panchal and Keris Hooker picking up Open Weight Section titles.

The club awarded their ‘fighter of the day’ prizes to relative rookies Oscar Owen and Gabriella Agafanova.

Owen competed for the first time in an advanced section and only just missed out on a podium place. He won some excellent fights and is improving with every contest.

Sensei Hicks presents Ravi Panchal with his prizes at the Peterborough Series Martial Arts event.

Agafanova stood out from the rest. For a novice fighter her sections were tough, but she held her own and battled to first and third place finishes.

The ‘competitor of the day’ award went to 12 year-old Panchal who picked up two section wins – one in an older age group – as well as his Open Weight title.

Panchal won a cash prize as well as a fabulous trophy. He impressed with his conduct as well as his skills as he refused to intimidate, let alone hurt, some less experienced opponents.

Hooker (16) continued her recent good form to pick up a second and a third place finish to accompany her Open Weight crown.

Hicks fighter Gabriella Agafanova in action at Bushfield. Photo David Lowndes.

Other Hicks fighters to earn podium places were:

1st places: Arshan Nash, Julia Kuczynska, Shanon Herbert, Gabriella Agafanova, Kye Prior.

2nd places: Aryia Townsend, Bob Nash, Harry Palmer, Joshua Leonard (2), Oliver Profitt, Holie Brook, Kai Ballantyne, Keris Hooker, Artur Kuczynski, Michelle Rihoy, Kye Prior.

3rd places: Theo Owen, Harlee Hooker, William Woods, Hollie Brook, Isabella Robson, Gabriella Agafanova, Keris Hooker, Kai Ballantyne, Amir Nash, Shannon Herbert, Artur Kuczynski, Kye Prior.

Other commendable performances were delivered by Ethan Popple, Oscar Owen, James Thurling, Steven Robson and Casey Stone.

Julia Kuczynska earned special praise for winning an event in her first competition. Other first-timers to perform well were Artur Kuczynski, Steven Robson and Theo Owen.