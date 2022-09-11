News you can trust since 1948
Rare National Championships double for Rebecca, but Tristan just misses out on title

Hu bowler Rebecca Moorbey, who shares her time between the Parkway and Brampton clubs, has completed a rare double at the Bowls England national championships at Leamington by winning both the junior and open singles titles.

By Melvyn Beck
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 9:47 am
Tristan Morton in action
She claimed the county’s fourth title of the championships by defeating Essex’s Elaine Score 21-16 in the blue riband national singles final.

And Hunts bowlers narrowly missed out on what would have been a notable national singles double

Just a few days after Moorbey had completed her rare double Parkway’s Tristan Morton, a fours winner earlier in the championships, was beaten 21-19 in the semi-final of the men’s singles by Essex’s Ed Morris

