Rare National Championships double for Rebecca, but Tristan just misses out on title
Hu bowler Rebecca Moorbey, who shares her time between the Parkway and Brampton clubs, has completed a rare double at the Bowls England national championships at Leamington by winning both the junior and open singles titles.
By Melvyn Beck
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 9:47 am
She claimed the county’s fourth title of the championships by defeating Essex’s Elaine Score 21-16 in the blue riband national singles final.
And Hunts bowlers narrowly missed out on what would have been a notable national singles double
Just a few days after Moorbey had completed her rare double Parkway’s Tristan Morton, a fours winner earlier in the championships, was beaten 21-19 in the semi-final of the men’s singles by Essex’s Ed Morris